Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive on Aug. 31.
Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive on Aug. 31.(AP Photo/Kate Brumback)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate at the Fulton County Jail died three days after he was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive on Aug. 31. The sheriff’s office said jail staff tried to revive him until he was taken to the hospital.

He died on Sunday after he remained unresponsive at Grady Memorial Hospital, they said.

“The Atlanta Police Department will conduct a death investigation and Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Delmore was arrested on April 1 on second degree burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement charges and booked into the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He was being held on $2,500 bond on the burglary charge and signature bond on the obstruction charge,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

This marks the 10th jail-related death since January.

