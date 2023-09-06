Fulton County leaders censure fellow commissioner who acknowledged affair with subordinate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a meeting filled with unexpected moments, Fulton County commissioners voted Wednesday to publicly censure fellow Commissioner Natalie Hall.

Wild start to this meeting! A citizen sings during public comments before Fulton County commissioners decide whether to publicly censure Commissioner Natalie Hall who’s being sued by her former Chief of Staff Calvin Brock for sexual harassment. ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ pic.twitter.com/APatGxJNkM — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) September 6, 2023

The censure resolution was sponsored by Chairman Robb Pitts along with commissioners Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Bob Ellis, and Bridget Thorne — two Democrats and two Republicans — to express “severe disapproval” of Hall.

Hall, a Democrat who represents Fulton County District 4, acknowledged in a recent hearing that she had a sexual relationship with her then-chief of staff Calvin Brock. In an ongoing dispute, Brock is seeking monetary damages, alleging sexual harassment and job retaliation. The resolution also mentions Hall’s hiring of a community engagement manager who despite his history of arrests.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. gave a lengthy objection to the resolution even being considered in a public setting.

“This item should be in executive session because there is pending litigation,” Arrington argued.

The county attorney countered that the resolution included facts that were already public.

Over Arrington’s objections, commissioners held the vote. The four sponsors of the resolution voted yes to the public scolding, as did Commissioner Dana Barrett, a Democrat. Arrington, also a Democrat, voted no. Hall was excluded from the vote.

During public comments earlier in the meeting, one citizen used her entire two minutes to sing a song with lyrics that made fun of Hall’s affair. Hall sat at the helm of the meeting alongside the other commissioners. She had a slight smile on her face as she watched the woman’s performance.

Hall declined Atlanta News First’s request for a response.

