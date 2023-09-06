Georgia lawmakers oppose plan to rezone Sapelo Island

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a property fight happening in Coastal Georgia on Sapelo Island. State lawmakers are now looking to intervene.

Dozens of Democrats penned a letter to the McIntosh County Planning and Zoning Board asking the board to stop a new zoning proposal that would further commercialize the land.

Democrat Kim Schofield spoke at a press conference on Wednesday morning

“This state, our people will not allow for our history to be erased or bought by developers,” said Schofield.

A new plan to rezone the island would mean developers could build larger homes, movie theaters, a golf course, and a country club

Sapalo Island is the fourth largest island on the coast of Georgia. It is home to the last members of the Gullah Geechee people, descendants of slaves and the first Muslims in America. Their ancestors saved up enough money to purchase the land after they were freed.

Hundreds of Gullah people lived on the island, now only 27.

Sharon Richardson is one of the descendants who owns land on the southern tip of the island in a place called Hog Hammock. Right now, there’s no wifi, and no public services like trash collection or public safety.

“When I go back to Sapelo, I throw the clock away and go back in time. There’s so much history and so much for our family. Our babies might not be able to enjoy it and be able to afford to go over there. I just have tears,” said Richardson.

Her daughter Vanessa fears development will raise property taxes, forcing people off of the island.

"It's a grab, it's a money grab, it's a land grab so we have to fight,"

