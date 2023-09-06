Gwinnett County police identify victim in Dacula deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police have identified 42-year-old Kenneth Stockton as the victim of a deadly shooting in Dacula last week.

It happened on Jona Trail on August 31 at around 11:15 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found Stockton dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police believe two men had “a type of confrontation” before the shooting occurred.

Police have not said if a shooter has been identified or arrested.

If anyone has any information to in this case, police are asking you to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.

