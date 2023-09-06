3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Luxury terminal opens for business at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

PS Atlanta sits about a mile and a half from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Imagine flying out of the world’s busiest airport without having to set foot in the actual building. That can be a reality if you utilize the airport’s new luxury terminal.

PS Atlanta sits about a mile and a half from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They officially opened their doors on Sept. 6.

When you walk into the Atlanta airport things can get hectic fast. But PS wants you to feel relaxed when you travel. The formerly known as Private Suite launched back in 2017 and offers what they call a back door to the airport.

There are luxurious spaces to relax in, private TSA screenings, and services before and after your flight. Hartsfield-Jackson is just the second airport with this accommodation, after Los Angeles’ LAX.

Now you might be wondering what all this costs. All Access membership costs $4,850. The Salon Membership is $1,250.

For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Homicide Investigation underway at Browns Mill Road
Woman found shot to death after road rage incident involving 3 cars, police say

Latest News

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive on Aug. 31.
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Samuel Lawrence's family rallied outside the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. They...
Family, attorney calling for justice after man found dead at Fulton County Jail days after pleading for help
Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall listens as her colleagues discuss a resolution to...
Fulton County leaders censure fellow commissioner who acknowledged affair with subordinate
Maury-Ange Martinez
Woman last seen leaving Gwinnett County Jail reported missing, police say