Luxury terminal opens for business at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Imagine flying out of the world’s busiest airport without having to set foot in the actual building. That can be a reality if you utilize the airport’s new luxury terminal.

PS Atlanta sits about a mile and a half from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They officially opened their doors on Sept. 6.

When you walk into the Atlanta airport things can get hectic fast. But PS wants you to feel relaxed when you travel. The formerly known as Private Suite launched back in 2017 and offers what they call a back door to the airport.

There are luxurious spaces to relax in, private TSA screenings, and services before and after your flight. Hartsfield-Jackson is just the second airport with this accommodation, after Los Angeles’ LAX.

Now you might be wondering what all this costs. All Access membership costs $4,850. The Salon Membership is $1,250.

