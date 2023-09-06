Man in custody after deadly shooting in Walton County, police say

MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Walton County, according to Monroe police.

Monroe police said they responded to the 900 block of Old Mill Point just before 11:30 p.m. Sept. 3. They found Rontavias Harvey, 28, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police later arrested Antonio McKenny, 35, and took him in for questioning.

Anyone with information should contact Monroe police at 470-328-4607 or 770-652-0612.

