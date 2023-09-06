3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man in custody after deadly shooting in Walton County, police say

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to LMPD data.(Unsplash)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Walton County, according to Monroe police.

Monroe police said they responded to the 900 block of Old Mill Point just before 11:30 p.m. Sept. 3. They found Rontavias Harvey, 28, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police later arrested Antonio McKenny, 35, and took him in for questioning.

Anyone with information should contact Monroe police at 470-328-4607 or 770-652-0612.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants

Latest News

Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
The show will air at 3:30 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ premieres on Atlanta News First Sept. 11
Verizon
Verizon users reporting outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say