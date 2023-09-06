3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man fatally shot at South Fulton apartment complex with history of violence

South Fulton PD Investigating Homicide
South Fulton PD Investigating Homicide(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting at a South Fulton apartment complex left a 39-year-old man dead on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the South Fulton police, it happened near 1500 Camelot Dr. at the Camelot Condominiums.

Camelot is a property as a site long-riddled with a history of deplorable living conditions and violence.

Officers responded to Camelot Condominiums and found the victim, later identified as Wendell Lowe, with gunshot wounds, according to police.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.

South Fulton police ask anyone with information to contact them at 470-809-7300.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says

Latest News

Crime scene tape
Gwinnett County police identify victim in Dacula deadly shooting
The incident happened at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd.
Man fatally shot in altercation at Gwinnett County motel, suspect on the run, police say
A Georgia-based restaurant is working to eradicate childhood cancer, but they need help to...
ZUNZIFEST raising funds for cancer cure
Zunzi's holds Zunzifest
Zunzifest raises critical funds for Atlanta-based nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer