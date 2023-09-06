Man fatally shot at South Fulton apartment complex with history of violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting at a South Fulton apartment complex left a 39-year-old man dead on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the South Fulton police, it happened near 1500 Camelot Dr. at the Camelot Condominiums.

Camelot is a property as a site long-riddled with a history of deplorable living conditions and violence.

Officers responded to Camelot Condominiums and found the victim, later identified as Wendell Lowe, with gunshot wounds, according to police.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.

South Fulton police ask anyone with information to contact them at 470-809-7300.

