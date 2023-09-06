3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Narcan now available over-the-counter but many concerned over pricing

Narcan, otherwise known as Naloxone, reverses the deadly effects of an opioid overdose.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The life-saving medication Narcan is now available over-the-counter and will soon fill store shelves at pharmacies across the country.

Narcan, otherwise known as Naloxone, reverses the deadly effects of an opioid overdose.

Each includes two doses of the nasal spray.

“The way Fentanyl is now more and more out there and counterfeit narcotics, so it’s more and more important to have it available to everyone,” said Derek Chapman, owner and pharmacist at Chapman Drug Company.

Chapman said Narcan was previously purchased with a prescription and was fully covered by insurance. He worries that will no longer be the case.

Wednesday morning, Chapman said the price for the product was listed online as $68.

Atlanta News First checked with Walgreens and CVS. They plan to offer the drug in person or online at $44.99.

The retailers also said to double-check with your insurance if they will cover it.

That isn’t comforting for Georgia Council for Recovery’s Brian Kite.

“Even for the average person to consider having a price cost of $40, $50, $60 would be hard for them to. go make that purchase when they don’t know if they’ll come in contact with somebody or not,” said Kite.

Still, Kite remains optimistic that with the FDA’s move, the stigma behind using Narcan is changing. And he hopes it will encourage people to have it everywhere— in stores, cars, your purse or pocket, whether you’re using drugs or not.

“Two years ago this month, my best friend died of a Fentanyl overdose,” said Kite. “And so it is extremely important to me as a person in long-term recovery and as a friend to other people in recovery that we get it to more people so that we can keep more people alive and so that more people have the opportunity like I did to get and stay well.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants

Latest News

Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
Year-round swim skills
Year-round swim skills
Mayor Norton and residents cut ribbon on Smyrna's new water feature
New water feature opens in Smyrna's Village Green
Samuel Lawrence's family rallied outside the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. They...
Family, attorney calling for justice after man found dead at Fulton County Jail days after pleading for help