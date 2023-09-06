1 dead in double shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot and one is dead at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, police say.
It happened at 1634 Hollywood Rd NW in Atlanta.
Police have not released any information on what led up to the shooting and said it is an active investigation.
