Ridder feels “a lot less anxiety” ahead of week one start

Panthers come to the Benz on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)(Alex Slitz | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Falcons host the Panthers for a week one matchup at Mercedes Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is primed to start and assume his role as quarterback for the Falcons after the departure of Marcus Mariota last season.

Ridder told media on Wednesday that he feels a lot less anxiety this time around than when he did when he started against the Saints last year.

“I’m ready to go out – I know every single one of those guys in my locker room has my back and I’ve got theirs,” Ridder explained.

The Panthers will also be starting a new quarterback in rookie Bryce Young who was drafted first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Arthur Smith and players reiterated that one of their main focuses will be making sure the limit errors in the run of play come Sunday.

