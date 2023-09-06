3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

School has started up but swim lessons shouldn’t stop, professionals say

Year-round swim skills
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -There is nothing like watching your child thrive, on land or in the water, nothing like watching your child feel confident when they used to feel afraid.

“It is hard not to cry in this moment because this was a kid who was scared to get her head wet the first day,” said Maria Alston, mom of 2.

“It is everything. They feel independent and they have so much freedom with their swimming,” said Marlowe Gondalia, mom of 3.

Parents are at Goldfish Swim School in Sandy Springs, watching their kids learn skills that could save their lives if they were to ever fall into the water without an adult around.

“We focus a lot on safety skills so rolling over to take a breath, holding onto the wall, climbing out of the water,” said Mark Sheppell with Goldfish Swim School Sandy Springs, “We start as young as 4 months old, and we go up to about 12 years of age.”

They are skills these parents believe need to be taught year-round, not just during summer break when kids are at the pool.

“Water safety doesn’t stop. You travel, you go on vacation, and they have pools and it is good for them to practice and maintain those skills,” said Alston.

According to the Children’s Safety Network, more than 900 children drown in the United States each year. Swim lessons were associated with an 88% reduction in the risk of drowning for children 1- to 4-year-olds.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants

Latest News

Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
Year-round swim skills
Year-round swim skills
The shooting happened on Hollywood Road.
One person shot, killed in Atlanta
The show will air at 3:30 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ premieres on Atlanta News First Sept. 11