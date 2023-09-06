School has started up but swim lessons shouldn’t stop, professionals say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -There is nothing like watching your child thrive, on land or in the water, nothing like watching your child feel confident when they used to feel afraid.

“It is hard not to cry in this moment because this was a kid who was scared to get her head wet the first day,” said Maria Alston, mom of 2.

“It is everything. They feel independent and they have so much freedom with their swimming,” said Marlowe Gondalia, mom of 3.

Parents are at Goldfish Swim School in Sandy Springs, watching their kids learn skills that could save their lives if they were to ever fall into the water without an adult around.

“We focus a lot on safety skills so rolling over to take a breath, holding onto the wall, climbing out of the water,” said Mark Sheppell with Goldfish Swim School Sandy Springs, “We start as young as 4 months old, and we go up to about 12 years of age.”

They are skills these parents believe need to be taught year-round, not just during summer break when kids are at the pool.

“Water safety doesn’t stop. You travel, you go on vacation, and they have pools and it is good for them to practice and maintain those skills,” said Alston.

According to the Children’s Safety Network, more than 900 children drown in the United States each year. Swim lessons were associated with an 88% reduction in the risk of drowning for children 1- to 4-year-olds.

