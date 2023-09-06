Verizon users reporting outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Users are reporting outages of Verizon’s cell phone service in and around Atlanta.

Downdetector.comreceived a spike in reports of outages around 3:55 p.m. About half of reports were about mobile phone service, while 30% were about home internet.

By 4 p.m. Downdetector had received more than 9,000 reports.

Verizon has not confirmed any widespread outages in metro Atlanta.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.