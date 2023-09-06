3-Degree Guarantee
Verizon users reporting outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta

Verizon
Verizon(WBRC)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Users are reporting outages of Verizon’s cell phone service in and around Atlanta.

Downdetector.comreceived a spike in reports of outages around 3:55 p.m. About half of reports were about mobile phone service, while 30% were about home internet.

By 4 p.m. Downdetector had received more than 9,000 reports.

Verizon has not confirmed any widespread outages in metro Atlanta.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
The show will air at 3:30 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ premieres on Atlanta News First Sept. 11
