Video shows Atlanta shooting suspect leaning out moving truck, firing shots

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Surveillance video released by Atlanta police captured one of two Sunday shooting suspects firing shots from a moving truck before quickly driving off — all in a matter of 11 seconds.

The shooting happened Sunday in the 400 block of Whitehall Street.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO BELOW:

Two siblings, Joshua Crawford and Kelsey Anne-Taylor Crawford, were arrested in connection to the shooting, according to APD. The woman who was shot was found in critical condition, police said.

Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation that happened “where the shooting victim is said to have assaulted the shooting suspect.”

Police also said a rifle was recovered from the vehicle involved in the shooting.

In their investigation so far, police said they believe Kesley Crawford is the suspected shooter and Joshua Crawford is the suspected driver. The shooting victim is still in the hospital.

“This is another example of disputes escalating to violence. This is also a good example of where intervention might have helped,” Atlanta police said in a statement. “Had the driver tried to stop the suspect from going through with the shooting or refused to assist in the violence, this incident may never have occurred.”

