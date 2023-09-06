3-Degree Guarantee
Woman last seen leaving Gwinnett County Jail reported missing, police say

Maury-Ange Martinez
Maury-Ange Martinez(Gwinnett County police)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old woman who went missing after leaving the jail in Gwinnett County more than two weeks ago, they said.

According to authorities, Maury-Ange Martinez was last seen at around 2:20 p.m. on Aug. 21. Martinez’s family told police on Aug. 31 that they have not heard from her.

Martinez is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing around 100 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes with multiple tattoos, including a snake on her sternum with wording on both sides of her rib area.

If you have information on Maury-Ange Martinez’s whereabouts, call 911.

