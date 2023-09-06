Zunzifest raises critical funds for Atlanta-based nonprofit CURE Childhood Cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia-based restaurant is working to eradicate childhood cancer, but they need their customers’ help to reach their goal. The fundraising campaign ZUNZIFEST is in its final push.

Through the end of September, a portion of all sales at Zunzi’s will benefit CURE Childhood Cancer, to help the Atlanta-based nonprofit fund cancer research, lobby for cancer legislation, and provide support to thousands of childhood cancer patients and their families.

Zunzi’s, which has three locations in Georgia including one along Howell Mill Road in West Midtown, gives to several charities throughout the year through its ZUNZIFEST fundraising campaign. Most recently customers of the South African-inspired eatery helped to raise more than $17,000 for a non-profit marine medical group.

“ZUNZIFEST is actually much bigger than just that one percent. For us it’s a way of saying thank you to all of our stakeholders,” said Chris Smith, owner and founder of Zunzi’s. “ This is a chance to plant that flag on a regular basis and talk about why we’re in business.”

More than 17-thousand children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every year. It’s the leading cause of death by disease for children in America according to CURE. The nonprofit says fundraisers, no matter how big or small help them and help local children.

“The price of treatment for childhood cancer is enormous. So being able to defray the cost of a meal every, three, four times a week for a family who is in treatment is huge,” said Mark Myers of CURE Childhood Cancer. “They [CURE] support families going through cancer treatment in Georgia with meals in the hospital, financial support, counseling services.”

The current ZUNZIFEST fundraising campaign wraps up on September 30, 2023. The restaurant chain will also hold a day of giveaways and prizes on October 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its customers who are members of their text community.

