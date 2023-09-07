Businesses, cars shot up at Decatur shopping center overnight

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several cars and businesses were shot up at a Decatur shopping center Wednesday night.

Glass from shattered windows litters the ground at an OB-GYN office, dental care center, Ross and other storefronts at Suburban Plaza Shopping Center. A number of cars in the parking lot also have flattened tires and windows punched out by gunfire.

Davis Hall was with his friends at Comet Pub & Lanes near 11 p.m. last night when the bowling alley reportedly made an announcement that nobody would be let outside, citing a shooting. His friend’s car was one of those shot, he said.

“Thank God we were inside. I mean, we could’ve been grabbing something from our car,” Hall said. “I don’t know, I’m just thankful.”

Atlanta News First is working to learn more from police.

