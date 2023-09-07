3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Businesses, cars shot up at Decatur shopping center overnight

Several businesses and cars were shot Wednesday night at Suburban Plaza Shopping Center in Decatur.
By Hope Dean and Madeline Montgomery
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several cars and businesses were shot up at a Decatur shopping center Wednesday night.

Glass from shattered windows litters the ground at an OB-GYN office, dental care center, Ross and other storefronts at Suburban Plaza Shopping Center. A number of cars in the parking lot also have flattened tires and windows punched out by gunfire.

Davis Hall was with his friends at Comet Pub & Lanes near 11 p.m. last night when the bowling alley reportedly made an announcement that nobody would be let outside, citing a shooting. His friend’s car was one of those shot, he said.

“Thank God we were inside. I mean, we could’ve been grabbing something from our car,” Hall said. “I don’t know, I’m just thankful.”

Atlanta News First is working to learn more from police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Abner Santana, 19, was one of five people killed in a crash that happened in Gwinnett County.
‘I really miss my son’ | Family, friends remember 5 teens killed in Labor Day crash

Latest News

Some pumpkins could be smaller this year due to a drought, according to farmers.
Drought could impact pumpkin size this fall, farmers say
A new luxury terminal has opened at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Luxury terminal opens at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Prosecutors say that each of the trials in the case will last at least four months.
Trump Georgia trial will last for months, prosecutors say
Fulton County Jail Inmate
Fulton County considers moving hundreds of inmates after 10th jail death this year