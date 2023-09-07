Case of man charged in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman delayed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The case against Antonio Brown, who is accused of stabbing a woman to death in Buckhead, is now delayed.

The judge accepted a motion to delay the case on Thursday, which makes the grieving process that much more difficult for the family.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Adams agreed to give Brown an opportunity to have a psychological evaluation performed. As a result, the judge delayed the case until Nov. 9.

Criminal defense attorney Gerald Griggs is not assigned to the case but offered legal analysis. He said he would not be surprised if Brown’s evaluation takes even longer.

“You only have one entity doing those evaluations and it’s typically Georgia Regional Hospital that has the doctors to do the competency evaluations. So it could take more than just a few months. It could take six months to nine months,” he said.

77-year-old Eleanor Bowles was stabbed to death last December in her Paces West neighborhood. According to Atlanta police, surveillance video helped investigators track down and arrest Brown within 24 hours of releasing the video footage.

The outcome of Brown’s evaluation is expected to play a key role in the case.

“Ultimately, it will determine whether or not he can actually stand trial. So, if he’s found incompetent, he has to be returned to competency and thus he’d become a patient at Georgia Regional until he’s returned to competency,” Griggs said.

Brown’s evaluation may even decide where he serves time if convicted.

