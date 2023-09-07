Chamblee art show to raise money and awareness for unhoused LGBTQ+ youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Art enthusiasts have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the works of local, up-and-coming artists while giving back in the process.

Money raised during the Finding Home Through Art exhibit at the Distillery of Modern Art will help area youth who are experiencing homelessness.

Polina Williams with SPS Productions, the event’s lead organizer, said the show accomplishes two objectives.

“It helps the artists build their confidence,” Williams said. “They’re wondering, ‘Do I have the art that’s capable of being sold? Do I have the art that people want to look at?’”

Finding Home Through Art will also raise money and awareness for Lost-N-Found Youth, a nonprofit group that works to find safety and shelter for Atlanta’s unhoused LGBTQ+ youth.

“They [nonprofit representatives] will be at the show, spreading awareness about their organization and of course taking donations,” Williams said.

Nearly 3,400 young people are living on the streets or in shelters in Atlanta. Lost-N-Found Youth says 40% of those youth identify as LGBTQ+. Williams says select pieces of art will be sold with all proceeds going to Lost-N-Found Youth.

The art exhibit on Sunday is happening at a relatively new venue, the Distillery of Modern Art in Chamblee. The company makes and bottles craft beverages like vodka and whisky — all while displaying local art throughout the venue.

Finding Home Through Art will mark SPS Productions’ second of three shows this year at the venue. Each show raises money for a different nonprofit.

This weekend’s show takes place on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can reserve your ticket here.

If you or a person you know between the ages of 18-25 is experiencing homelessness, you can contact Lost-N-Found Youth via their website or by calling their 24/7 helpline at (678) 856-7824.

