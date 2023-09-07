Clayton County man charged with murder in deadly stabbing incident

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man accused of stabbing another man to death and then chasing after four others with a knife has been charged, Clayton County police said.

Lloyd Lee Brown, 32, was charged in connection to the death of Demetrius Johnson, 44, according to police.

At around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, officers responded to an incident at the 7900 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. According to investigators, the suspect, later identified as Brown, had allegedly thrown a piece of lumber at someone before driving away.

While trying to find Brown, police said they got a call from dispatch that someone had been stabbed just down the road on North Main Street and the suspect was reportedly “attempting to stab others at the location.”

Investigators said they believe Brown had approached Johnson’s vehicle while he was sitting in it and allegedly stabbed him multiple times through the car window. Police suggested the two had been hanging out before then.

After the stabbing, investigators said Brown turned toward a nearby vehicle with four people inside and reportedly tried to get into the car. Police said the four occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and run away. That’s when Brown allegedly started following them while wielding a knife.

Police said Johnson was found stabbed to death on Aug. 31.

Brown was taken to Clayton County jail on charges including five counts of aggravated assault, motor vehicle hijacking, and criminal damage to property. Police said Brown is also charged with malice murder.

The motive behind the stabbing remains unknown and detectives said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.