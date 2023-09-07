3-Degree Guarantee
DeKalb County leaders urge gun safety in response to shootings involving children

DeKalb County officials are asking gun owners to be more responsible and to step up to keep kids safe.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County officials are asking gun owners to be more responsible and to step up to keep kids safe.

On Thursday, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and Police Chief Mirtha Ramos encouraged the use of gun safes and gun locks in response to recent shootings involving children.

“A lock or a safe may be the difference between life and death for your child,” Thurmond said. “If you have guns and young children populating the same physical space, a gun that is not properly secured with a lock or safe is nothing but a death trap.”

The police department is giving away gun safes and gun locks in an effort to make it harder for a child to get access to a gun.

“It’s actually very inexpensive because we’re giving it to the public for free,” Chief Ramos said.

Their plea comes days after a DeKalb County 7-year-old was killed by a gun left in a car.

In Cobb County, a 1-year-old boy died Wednesday after picking up a loaded gun and accidentally shooting himself.

In both cases, a parent was charged.

“Then an arrest will be made, you’re destroying families, they’re already suffering,” Chief Ramos said. “It’s painful but we still have a job to do and we’ll do it, but we’re just asking the community to help us do that.”

The community safety fair where gun owners can get a free lock or safe is Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Big Lots on Chamblee Tucker Road.

