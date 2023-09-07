3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dream clinch their first WNBA playoff spot since 2018 with a 79-68 victory over the Storm

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray shoots during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against...
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray shoots during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Allisha Gray scored 18 points, Monique Billings set season-highs with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 79-68 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

Atlanta (18-20) is tied with Washington for sixth in the WNBA standings. The Dream host the Mystics on Friday before closing the season against fourth-place Dallas. Atlanta has beaten Washington in two of three matchups this season.

Cheyenne Parker added 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for the Dream.

Atlanta trailed 36-33 before closing the first half on a 14-4 run to lead 47-40 at the break. Gray and Parker each made 5 of 8 shots in the first half to help the Dream shoot 54% from the field.

Aari McDonald made a long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to extend Atlanta’s lead to 65-52 with 23.7 seconds left in the third quarter. Billings completed a three-point play for a 72-62 lead midway through the fourth, and Rhyne Howard made Atlanta’s third 3-pointer of the game with 2:55 remaining for a 12-point lead.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (11-27) with 26 points on 8-of-25 shooting. Sami Whitcomb added 13 points and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

More information on home playoff tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show

Latest News

Former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones sits down with WANF-TV sports anchor/reporter Emily...
Braves to retire Andruw Jones’ number
Coco Gauff (left) and Ben Shelton (right)
Atlanta’s Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton advance to US Open semifinals
Rome High School Football team
High School Football: Carrollton at Rome in top 10 clash
The New York Stock Exchange celebrated the start of the season Friday by virtually ringing the...
NYSE celebrates college football kickoff with opening bell from Mercedes-Benz Stadium