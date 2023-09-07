Family of 10th inmate to die at Fulton County Jail expected to speak out

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another inmate at Fulton County Jail died three days after he was found unresponsive in his cell, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found during a routine check on Aug. 31. The sheriff’s office said staff tried to revive him and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Delmore passed on Sunday, making him the 10th inmate to die at Fulton County Jail this year. In August, the jail reported one inmate death each week.

Delmore was booked into the jail on April 1 after he was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement charges, according to records obtained by Atlanta News First. He was being held on a $2,500 bond.

Delmore’s family, along with their legal team, has called a press conference for Thursday at 10 a.m. to share their concerns and demand change at the jail.

The news comes a week after the death of another inmate, Samuel Lawrence, who reportedly sent a letter to the federal courthouse in Atlanta asking for help surrounding his treatment at the jail.

A portion of the 12-page handwritten letter reads, “Can you please tell someone to check on me? Get help. Get help, please. They’re hurting me in here.”

In July, the Department of Justice launched a civil investigation into conditions at the Fulton County Jail.

Earlier this year, an Atlanta News First camera captured crumbling ceilings, decaying walls, exposed wiring and rows of inmates sleeping inches from the floor.

Sheriff Patrick Labat said that the jail is negotiating with other facilities to move inmates — including to out-of-state detention centers.

“The recent outbreak of violence at the Fulton County Jail is of grave concern but unfortunately is not surprising considering the long-standing, dangerous overcrowding and the crumbling walls of the facility that are literally being crafted into makeshift weapons that inmates use to attack each other and staff,” he said.

