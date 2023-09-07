Fani Willis to U.S. congressman: Stay out of my Trump investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accused one of the nation’s most influential congressional representatives on Thursday of unlawfully and unconstitutionally attempting to interfere in her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and 18 of his GOP allies for their alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

In a letter dated Sept. 7, 2023, Willis replied to an inquiry last month from U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who also chairs the powerful House Judiciary Committee. Jordan’s August 24 letter to Willis asked her if she coordinated her investigation into Trump with the U.S. Justice Department. He also asked if Willis used any federal money in conducting her more-than-two-year investigation into the nation’s 45th president.

Citing numerous court cases, Willis wrote, “As you know, Chairman Jordan, the congressional power of inquiry ‘is not unlimited,’” Willis wrote. “Congress is not ‘a law enforcement agency. That function is reserved only for ‘the executive and judicial departments of government.’

“Moreover, investigations conducted solely for the personal aggrandizement of the investigators or to punish those investigated are indefensible. More fundamentally, a congressional subpoena is valid only furtherance of a legitimate task of the Congress.

“Your letter offends each and every one of these settled principles. Its obvious purposes is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous partisan misrepresentations ... There is no justification in the Constitutions for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do.”

After Jordan sent Willis his letter last month, his office posted this statement: “Ms. Willis’s indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding her actions raise serious concerns about whether such actions are politically motivated. Given the weighty federal interests at stake, the Committee is conducting oversight of this matter to determine whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary.”

In her Thursday reply, Willis said Jordan’s letter “offends principles of state sovereignty;” “transgresses separation of powers principles;” “improperly interferes with the administration of criminal justice;” and “burdens the deliberate process privilege.”

She also said Jordan’s letter “makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically.”

“Chairman Jordan, I tell people often ‘deal with reality or reality will deal with you,’” Willis wrote. “It is time that you deal with some basic realities. A Special Purpose Grand Jury made up of everyday citizens investigated for 10 months and made recommendations to me. A further reality is that a grand jury of completely different Fulton County citizens found probable cause against the defendants named in the indictment for RICO violations and various other felonies.

“Face this reality, Chairman Jordan: the select group of defendants who you fret over in my jurisdiction are like every other defendant, entitled 10 no worse or better treatment than any other American citizen.”

Willis ended her letter by urging the U.S. Department of Justice to instead focus its attention on “the racist threats that have come to my staff and me because of this investigation. For your information, I am attaching ten examples of threats this office has received.”

