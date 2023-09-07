First Alert Forecast | Lingering storms in east Georgia, fantastic Friday forecast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lingering storms are moving through parts of east Georgia this afternoon. A rogue strong/severe thunderstorm is not out of the question-- with damaging wind, small hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning being the primary concerns. Activity should diminish shortly after sunset, with cooler temperatures filtering in overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Comfortable temperatures, lots of sunshine! (Atlanta News First)

Friday’s forecast is the pick of the week -- lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A FIRST ALERT is in place for afternoon pop-up storms Saturday. While there isn’t an elevated severe weather risk, any thunderstorms that develop will be able to produce heavy downpours. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some lingering showers. Sunny skies return on Monday but rain opportunities come back in to play Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered storms fire up during the afternoon. (Atlanta News First)

