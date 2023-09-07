FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy with spotty storms in east Georgia today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon in metro Atlanta with spotty storms possible east of I-85.

Thursday’s summary

High - 91°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 30%

Spotty storms today

It’s mostly cloudy to start the day, but we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon in metro Atlanta. A cool front will move through north Georgia this afternoon and producing spotty storms along and east of I-85.

An isolated strong storm will also be possible with damaging winds.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Severe Weather Outlook this afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Nice Friday

After our cool front moves through north Georgia today, we’ll see nice weather on Friday with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures.

Showers this weekend

A weak area of low pressure will develop south of metro Atlanta on Saturday and lead to scattered showers throughout the day. Scattered showers are also expected on Sunday, but with lower coverage.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.