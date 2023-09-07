3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy with spotty storms in east Georgia today

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon in metro Atlanta with spotty storms possible east of I-85.

Thursday’s summary

High - 91°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 30%

Spotty storms today

It’s mostly cloudy to start the day, but we’ll see more sunshine this afternoon in metro Atlanta. A cool front will move through north Georgia this afternoon and producing spotty storms along and east of I-85.

An isolated strong storm will also be possible with damaging winds.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon
Forecast map for Thursday afternoon(Atlanta News First)
Severe Weather Outlook this afternoon
Severe Weather Outlook this afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Nice Friday

After our cool front moves through north Georgia today, we’ll see nice weather on Friday with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures.

Showers this weekend

A weak area of low pressure will develop south of metro Atlanta on Saturday and lead to scattered showers throughout the day. Scattered showers are also expected on Sunday, but with lower coverage.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Abner Santana, 19, was one of five people killed in a crash that happened in Gwinnett County.
‘I really miss my son’ | Family, friends remember 5 teens killed in Labor Day crash

Latest News

Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast | Isolated storms possible Thursday
Should pass north of the Leeward Islands.
First Alert | Another chance for storms Thursday
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Isolated shower/storm possible Thursday
warm and mostly dry weather remains in-place
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Warm and mostly dry Wednesday is in the forecast