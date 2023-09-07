3-Degree Guarantee
Former Cherokee County teacher sentenced for concealing husband’s child porn, attorney’s office says

A former middle school special education teacher in Canton and her husband are headed for...
A former middle school special education teacher in Canton and her husband are headed for federal prison on charges related to child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said on Thursday.(KY3)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former middle school special education teacher in Canton and her husband are headed to federal prison on charges related to child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said on Thursday.

In late 2017, William Sandridge started to send his wife, Allyn Sandridge, text messages about his sexual fantasies with children — including explicit photos, the attorney’s office said. But Allyn reportedly deleted them and used an encrypted message platform to hide his crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Five years later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched the Sandridges’ home in response to a tip, finding several cell phones and a laptop with images of child sex abuse, the attorney’s office said.

William pleaded guilty to distribution of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison, followed by supervised release for life, according to the attorney’s office.

Allyn pled guilty to the same charge and to misprison of a felony, which is when someone knows about a felony but fails to report it. She was sentenced to one year and six months in prison with supervised release for life, the attorney’s office said.

“By sharing images depicting the sexual violation of minors, the defendants re-victimized children whose lives have been forever altered by this abuse,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement. “The conduct in this case is especially egregious given that one of the defendants, a schoolteacher, occupied a position of trust in the community.”

