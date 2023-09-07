Fulton County considers moving hundreds of inmates after 10th jail death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the 10th inmate death this year, a series of fights and stabbings, and a federal investigation at the Fulton County Jail, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners are stepping in.

Chairman Rob Pitts says on Wednesday the board formulated a plan to send between 700 to 1,000 inmates from the Rice Street facility to two other jails. One in Milledgeville, Georgia and the other in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

“The idea is to reduce the number of inmates at Rice Street. If the number is reduced, then theoretically the sheriff and his deputies should be able to manage a jail with fewer inmates. That’s the whole premise behind this,” Pitts said.

Pitts says ultimately Sheriff Pat Labat is responsible for running the jail, but the board is trying to help solve the on-going problems.

“The board has committed to providing the necessary resources with the understanding the sheriff will be working in conjunction, in lockstep with the board, to address what we all agree is a crisis in the Fulton County Jail,” Pitts said.

Pitts says Sheriff Labat will be visiting both facilities this week. Pitts says inmates could be transferred in as soon as two weeks.

If the county moves forward with the plan, Pitts’ office says this will be the first time Fulton has moved inmates out of state.

