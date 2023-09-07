3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton County considers moving hundreds of inmates after 10th jail death

700 to 1,000 inmates from the Rice Street facility would be sent to two other jails.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the 10th inmate death this year, a series of fights and stabbings, and a federal investigation at the Fulton County Jail, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners are stepping in.

Chairman Rob Pitts says on Wednesday the board formulated a plan to send between 700 to 1,000 inmates from the Rice Street facility to two other jails. One in Milledgeville, Georgia and the other in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi.

“The idea is to reduce the number of inmates at Rice Street. If the number is reduced, then theoretically the sheriff and his deputies should be able to manage a jail with fewer inmates. That’s the whole premise behind this,” Pitts said.

Pitts says ultimately Sheriff Pat Labat is responsible for running the jail, but the board is trying to help solve the on-going problems.

“The board has committed to providing the necessary resources with the understanding the sheriff will be working in conjunction, in lockstep with the board, to address what we all agree is a crisis in the Fulton County Jail,” Pitts said.

Pitts says Sheriff Labat will be visiting both facilities this week. Pitts says inmates could be transferred in as soon as two weeks.

If the county moves forward with the plan, Pitts’ office says this will be the first time Fulton has moved inmates out of state.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show

Latest News

It happened at 1634 Hollywood Rd NW in Atlanta.
1 dead in double shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
Year-round swim skills
Year-round swim skills