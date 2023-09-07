3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia State Patrol reports 21 traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend

Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 21 people died in traffic crashes over Labor Day weekend, according to Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP defined Labor Day weekend as 6 p.m. Sept. 1 to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4. They reported nine deaths in eight crashes, while deaths were also reported by the Atlanta Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department and South Fulton Police Department.

14 of the 21 deaths occurred in the Atlanta area. A GSP post reported two, DeKalb County police reported 4, Gwinnett County police reported six and South Fulton and Atlanta police reported one each.

GSP further reported 200 injuries in 300 crashes and more than 16,000 traffic stops. Those 16,000 stops resulted in more than 9,000 citations.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Surveillance video released by Atlanta police shows a shooting suspect leaning out of a moving...
Video shows Atlanta shooting suspect leaning out moving truck, firing shots
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia’s Raffensperger: I can’t keep Donald Trump off the ballot

Latest News

Police said no one was injured, but there is damage to the restaurant.
Shooting investigation underway at Wendy's near Ponce City Market
Jeanette Trad Anderson
Gwinnett County police looking for missing 87-year-old woman
Wendy's
Shots fired near Atlanta Wendy’s, causing damage to restaurant
Facebook Market Place scams are evolving.
Facebook Market Place scams are evolving.