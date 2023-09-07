3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gunmen kick in door of home, kidnap couple in front of their 5 kids, police say

A couple was taken at gunpoint from their Texas home; the kidnappers left the couple's five kids behind. (Source: KSAT)
By Katrina Webber, KSAT
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - Police say a couple was taken at gunpoint from their house while their five children were inside.

San Antonio police were called to a neighborhood in the southwest part of town just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said two men with guns showed up uninvited at a family’s home.

“The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home, took the two adults, and fled the scene,” San Antonio Police Department Officer Ricardo Guzman said.

Police described the couple as a man and a woman in their late 30s. Officers said they were taken against their will and are calling the situation a kidnapping.

A motive wasn’t immediately clear, but the kidnappers left behind the couple’s five children inside the home.

“We located five juveniles inside the house. No injuries were reported, and they were unharmed,” Guzman said.

Officers roped off portions of the neighborhood after arriving at the scene but said a lot of questions remain.

According to police, they don’t have a lot of information as of Wednesday night.

Investigators said they are counting on surveillance videos from the neighborhood to help answer some of the ongoing questions.

The police department has questioned several people, including the couple’s children who are all reported to be under the age of 17.

Police said their hope is to find the parents and bring them back home safely.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show

Latest News

Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
Year-round swim skills
Year-round swim skills
Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Grand Piano is on display at Sotheby's auction rooms in London,...
Freddie Mercury’s prized piano, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ draft are champions at auction
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
Homicide suspect escapes from George Washington University Hospital in DC