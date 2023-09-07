Gwinnett County police looking for missing 87-year-old woman

LILBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 87-year-old Lilburn woman.

Jeanette Trad Anderson was reported missing around 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, she was last seen on I-75 South in Dooly County around 10:30 a.m.

Anderson is around 5-feet-5-inches tall and 112 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, police said. She was wearing a maroon t-shirt, maroon jacket, jean shorts and tennis shoes, they said.

She is reportedly driving a white Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate TDR8249. According to police, Anderson’s daughter said that the woman told her she was headed to the Homewood Suites on Sugarland Parkway when she left her home around 9 a.m.

Anderson’s daughter told police Anderson was having trouble remembering things. She also left her phone at home.

Anyone with information should call 911.

