Lit Lab: Dekalb students study hip-hop culture in first-of-its-kind literacy lab

LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The epicenter of hip hop in the south is right here in Atlanta, inspiring dozens of rappers like Outkast, Gucci Mane, and TI.

Now, Atlanta is inspiring a new generation through what Marbut Traditional Theme School in Lithonia is calling a “Hip-Hop Literacy Laboratory,” a space for students and teachers to explore the culture of hip-hop.

“Getting kids to have discussions, getting kids to do book studies, getting kids to create. Hip-hop is the modern poetry. It’s literature and we just wanted to capitalize on what interests students. What are they into,” said Andre Mountain, principal at Marbut Traditional Theme School.

After the pandemic, Mountain said he wanted to re-ignite his students’ passion for learning and what better way to do that, he said, than to teach them about something they love.

And these kids sure have a lot to say about hip-hop.

“I enjoy it because we get to know more things about hip-hop because it’s not in books and things,” said London Christen, a student.

“It’s music made from Black people. And Black history. I love Black history so I love the music,” said Jase Kurtz, another student.

Educators said the laboratory is the first of its kind for elementary school students across the country.

Inside, kids can write their own poetry and analyze the music of famous hip-hop artists, especially the many born and raised in Atlanta.

“We wanted to make sure we honor not just what happened in the Bronx with the founding of hip-hop in the Bronx, but what has Atlanta done. What stamp has Atlanta put on hip-hop culture,” said Mountain.

And that stamp will continue to grow as generations to come shape hip-hop’s future.

“We also want students to be activists in their own way, actively involved in their community. And that’s what hip-hop creates. It creates a sense of student voice,” he said.

