Man arrested after being pulled from burning car, police say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bibb County police said a man was arrested after being pulled from a burning car.

The man was reportedly driving near First Street and Pine Street when he hit a light pole, causing the car to flip over. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was nearby and pulled the man out as the engine caught fire.

Police said the man, who they described as “disoriented and intoxicated,” prepared to fight the deputy before running away.

The deputy then hit the man with his taser. The man then fell and went to sleep.

Firefighters put out the engine fire before the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The deputy later discovered that the man had earlier hit a light fixture near the emergency room.

The man was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, hit and run, obstruction and failure to maintain lane.

