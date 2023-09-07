3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man arrested after being pulled from burning car, police say

Man arrested after being pulled from burning car, police say
Man arrested after being pulled from burning car, police say(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bibb County police said a man was arrested after being pulled from a burning car.

The man was reportedly driving near First Street and Pine Street when he hit a light pole, causing the car to flip over. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was nearby and pulled the man out as the engine caught fire.

Police said the man, who they described as “disoriented and intoxicated,” prepared to fight the deputy before running away.

The deputy then hit the man with his taser. The man then fell and went to sleep.

Firefighters put out the engine fire before the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The deputy later discovered that the man had earlier hit a light fixture near the emergency room.

The man was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, hit and run, obstruction and failure to maintain lane.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show

Latest News

Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
Year-round swim skills
Year-round swim skills
It happened at 1634 Hollywood Rd NW in Atlanta.
1 dead in double shooting at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say