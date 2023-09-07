Man dies after falling into Henry County reservoir Labor Day weekend

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died after falling into a reservoir in Henry County, according to the Henry County Water Authority.

Russell Franklin Amerson, 67, fell from his boat Sunday while fishing at the Tussahaw Reservoir. He was reportedly waiting for another person to get his boat’s trailer to get out of the reservoir when he fell into the water.

Authorities said Amerson was pulled out of the water and bystanders began performing CPR, but the efforts of both bystanders and EMTs who arrived on scene were unsuccessful.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death and the Henry County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

