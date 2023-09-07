3-Degree Guarantee
MARTA railcars head to Atlantic Ocean to create artificial reef

MARTA teamed up with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to deliver the railcars. The railcars were decommissioned and will eventually be replaced by newer models in MARTA’s fleet.(MARTA)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA shipped off the first of two decommissioned railcars that will eventually become artificial reefs in the Atlantic Ocean today.

MARTA teamed up with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to deliver the railcars. The railcars were decommissioned and will eventually be replaced by newer models in MARTA’s fleet.

The railcars will eventually become part of Artificial Reef L, 23 nautical miles east of Ossabaw Island, according to MARTA. In June, the MARTA board of directors approved sinking as many as eight cars into the reef.

MARTA said the reef will “will provide essential marine habitat for sea creatures, including popular sport fish and endangered sea turtles.” Coral and sponges will take over the cars in about a year.

The reef, first created in 1976, also features M-60 battle tanks and New York City subway cars.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

