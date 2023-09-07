3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mom charged for not seeking medical care after child shot in southwest Atlanta, APD says

Princess Smith, 35, was charged with reckless conduct and second degree cruelty to children.
Princess Smith, 35, was charged with reckless conduct and second degree cruelty to children.(Fulton County Jail)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of a 6-year-old shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was charged for not seeking medical care for her child after the incident, according to APD.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. After the incident, the child was taken to the hospital and was alert and breathing, according to police.

Following the shooting, police said Princess Smith, 35, “failed to immediately seek medical assistance and or [contact] police for her child.” She was charged with reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children and taken to Fulton County Jail.

Police said a person was detained in connection to the shooting incident but was interviewed and released.

It is unclear how the 6-year-old was shot. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Surveillance video released by Atlanta police shows a shooting suspect leaning out of a moving...
Video shows Atlanta shooting suspect leaning out moving truck, firing shots
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Donald Trump may file to move Fulton County case to federal court
A former middle school special education teacher in Canton and her husband are headed for...
Former Cherokee County teacher sentenced for concealing husband’s child porn, attorney’s office says
Lloyd Lee Brown, 32, was charged with malice murder and several other charges.
Clayton County man charged with murder in deadly stabbing incident
Police said at around 9:30 a.m., five people had trespassed and chained themselves to a piece...
APD: 5 arrested after protesters chain themselves to equipment at public safety training center