Mom charged for not seeking medical care after child shot in southwest Atlanta, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of a 6-year-old shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was charged for not seeking medical care for her child after the incident, according to APD.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW. After the incident, the child was taken to the hospital and was alert and breathing, according to police.

Following the shooting, police said Princess Smith, 35, “failed to immediately seek medical assistance and or [contact] police for her child.” She was charged with reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children and taken to Fulton County Jail.

Police said a person was detained in connection to the shooting incident but was interviewed and released.

It is unclear how the 6-year-old was shot. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.