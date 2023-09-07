3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Nonprofit steps in to teach Roswell High Construction class so students don’t lose shop time

Roswell High School has a program that teaches students trade skills like construction, electrical work and plumbing. About 100 students are signed up.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In Room 244 at Roswell High School, students are transforming their dreams into something tangible.

“Learning a real tangible and in-demand skill while they are still in school. Another reason why this matters is the industry that is connected to this class. The construction industry is facing a massive worker shortage,” said Zach Fields, with Construction Ready.

Roswell High School has a program that teaches students trade skills like construction, electrical work and plumbing. About 100 students are signed up.

“It is hands-on and not just sitting at a desk,” said Gabriel Williams, a 14-year-old student.

“I like it because it is hands-on. You get to make stuff, you get to build stuff,” said Xavier Emelle, another 14-year-old student.

Students not only learn about possible jobs in class, but local businesses are ready to work with students once they are ready to apply for jobs.

Fields said this is the oldest construction program in the district and it has been used as a model for similar programs across the country.

Right before the school year started, teachers were worried the kids would be doing more bookwork than practice in the shop.

“They just had a teacher retire before school started. A little late to find a new teacher,” Fields said.

A nonprofit called Construction Ready stepped in to lead the courses.

“It is honestly super fun. It is also a really rare opportunity and a lot of people don’t get it,” said 14-year-old student Chelsie West.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants
Verizon
Verizon confirms outages across Georgia, metro Atlanta
The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Surveillance video released by Atlanta police shows a shooting suspect leaning out of a moving...
Video shows Atlanta shooting suspect leaning out moving truck, firing shots
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia’s Raffensperger: I can’t keep Donald Trump off the ballot

Latest News

Family speaks after 10th Fulton County inmate death of the year
‘I want answers’ | Family of 10th inmate to die in Fulton County Jail custody speaks
Fulton County Chief Magistrate Court Judge, Cassandra Kirk, said the delays are partly due to...
Exclusive: Fulton judge battling devastating eviction court delays
Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check on Aug. 31
‘I want answers’: Family of 10th inmate to die in Fulton County Jail custody speaks
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Donald Trump may file to move Fulton County case to federal court
The judge says her office is trying to reduce the crippling delays impacting metro landlords,...
Fulton judge battling devastating eviction court delays