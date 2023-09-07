Nonprofit steps in to teach Roswell High Construction class so students don’t lose shop time

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In Room 244 at Roswell High School, students are transforming their dreams into something tangible.

“Learning a real tangible and in-demand skill while they are still in school. Another reason why this matters is the industry that is connected to this class. The construction industry is facing a massive worker shortage,” said Zach Fields, with Construction Ready.

Roswell High School has a program that teaches students trade skills like construction, electrical work and plumbing. About 100 students are signed up.

“It is hands-on and not just sitting at a desk,” said Gabriel Williams, a 14-year-old student.

“I like it because it is hands-on. You get to make stuff, you get to build stuff,” said Xavier Emelle, another 14-year-old student.

Students not only learn about possible jobs in class, but local businesses are ready to work with students once they are ready to apply for jobs.

Fields said this is the oldest construction program in the district and it has been used as a model for similar programs across the country.

Right before the school year started, teachers were worried the kids would be doing more bookwork than practice in the shop.

“They just had a teacher retire before school started. A little late to find a new teacher,” Fields said.

A nonprofit called Construction Ready stepped in to lead the courses.

“It is honestly super fun. It is also a really rare opportunity and a lot of people don’t get it,” said 14-year-old student Chelsie West.

