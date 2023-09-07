3-Degree Guarantee
Opposition raised against further access to low-THC oil in Georgia

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In June, the Georgia Board of Pharmacy approved a plan to allow independent pharmacies to sell low-THC oil. Independent pharmacies were expected to begin carrying the oil by the end of August or early September.

For Georgians eligible to treat their chronic illnesses with cannabis oil, they say this could be a game changer.

More than 100 pharmacies have expressed interest in stocking low-THC oil in their pharmacies.

Kevin Sabet, the cofounder of Safe Approaches to Marijuana wrote a letter to Governor Brian Kemp to urge him not to approve the board’s decision, citing research about health concerns and the potential for abuse.

“We’re hoping the Governor steps in and uses his power to not allow independent pharmacies to sell these oils. I’m worried this will send a dangerous precedent, what is to stop someone else from appealing to the Board of Pharmacy to say, ‘Hey, I have some new formulation I just made in my basement and 20 people swear by it.’,” said Sabet.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Governor’s team to see where he stands on the issue, but we did not hear back.

