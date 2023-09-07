Restaurant Report Card: Miller’s Ale House fails with 62, Porto Brasil scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Chastain Road in Kennesaw, Cobb County health inspectors identified serious health violations inside a popular chain restaurant.

Miller’s Ale House failed with 62 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report states there was a large amount of standing water in the prep cooler. Plus, the bay door was open with no screen to keep pests out. And prime rib, chicken, fish, mashed potatoes and shrimp were at unsafe temperatures.

The general manager at Miller’s Ale House said he was not able to discuss the violations and referred Atlanta News First to the corporate office. Management at the corporate level said a refrigeration unit failed in the restaurant and they discarded all food as a precaution. They also said they look forward to earning a top score on a reinspection. Still, we found one violation they failed to address. They posted an old inspection score in the restaurant of 91 points instead of the failing score of 62 points.

“Food safety is our top priority at Miller’s Ale House, and we perform multiple daily safety checks on all our equipment. A health inspection after a busy lunch rush revealed that one of the refrigeration units, which registered correct temperatures just a few hours earlier, had apparently begun to fail, and we discarded all the food in it as a precaution. We are addressing several other issues as well and we look forward to earning a top score upon reinspection,” the restaurant said in a statement.

Now to an update in Gwinnett County. China Panda on Simpson Circle in Norcross improved this week with 99 points on a reinspection.

At Porto Brasil on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection. And get this, that’s three perfect scores in a row. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for 17 years, and it’s family-owned and operated. The family is from Brazil, so they know how to prepare some of the best food to perfection. You come and they have an all-you-can-eat buffet for $19 and their meats are prepared over an open fire and prepared to perfection. And if you want to go a little cheaper route, you can pay for your plate by weight.

On the menu, you can get a fresh salad, rice cakes, fried bananas, pao de queijo, which is cheese bread, traditional black beans and rice and a delicious meat selection, including picanha and you may want to wash it down with a Brazilian Guarana.

