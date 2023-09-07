Shots fired near Atlanta Wendy’s, causing damage to restaurant
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are on the scene of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where shots were fired.
Officers responded to the location at 660 Boulevard NE, not far from Ponce City Market, Thursday afternoon. They said no one was injured, but there is damage to the restaurant.
