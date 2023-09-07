3-Degree Guarantee
Shots fired near Atlanta Wendy’s, causing damage to restaurant

Police said no one was injured, but there is damage to the restaurant.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are on the scene of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where shots were fired.

Officers responded to the location at 660 Boulevard NE, not far from Ponce City Market, Thursday afternoon. They said no one was injured, but there is damage to the restaurant.

Atlanta News First has a crew on the scene.

Police said no one was injured, but there is damage to the restaurant.
