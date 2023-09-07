Stockbridge woman arrested in Jan. 6 investigation, FBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stockbridge woman has been arrested and is accused of storming the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

According to a complaint filed by the FBI, Tonya Webb helped storm the Capitol during the events of Jan. 6. She allegedly entered the Capitol building just before 2:45 p.m. and again just before 3 p.m.

During that time, she allegedly threw a flag into the Capitol and walked around taking video on her cellphone. Video taken from social media and other’s cellphones seems to clearly show Webb in a green jacket and black beanie with white “TRUMP” lettering, the complaint states. Webb was later positively identified in that footage by a neighbor, according to the FBI.

Webb has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the capitol buildings.

