Suspect arrested, accused of orchestrating hundreds of Gwinnett County car break-ins, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins in Gwinnett County this year, according to the county’s police department.

Javaris Gamble, 22, was taken into custody last Thursday in Forest Park. He was allegedly the leader of a vehicle break-in ring that had been “tormenting citizens” since May, according to police.

Gamble was arrested for 30 entering auto and motor vehicle theft crimes that reportedly happened on June 22. But the “crime spree[s]” also happened about every other night throughout the summer, police said — resulting in more than 400 entered and more than 15 stolen cars.

Gamble is being held in Gwinnett County Jail with no bond. Detectives are working to indict him on hundreds more charges, according to police.

“This arrest illustrates the hard work uniformed officers, crime scene technicians, analysts, and detectives have done and the multi-jurisdiction collaboration between Metro Atlanta agencies,” police said.

