Animal shelters ask for adopters or fosters amid unprecedented overcrowding, euthanasia

In DeKalb County, the shelter is taking care of more than 650 dogs, the most ever housed at once.
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LifeLine Animal Project desperately needs the community to adopt or foster dogs as intake numbers and euthanasia rates rise, it said in a statement.

The organization manages shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties. In DeKalb County, the shelter is taking care of more than 650 dogs, the most ever housed at once — and more than 100 more are coming in each week.

LifeLine said it needs to find homes for 250 dogs by next Thursday. Right now, 30 dogs are at risk for euthanasia each week.

The situation isn’t much better in Fulton County. LifeLine’s shelter and adoption center has more than 460 dogs, with 131 arriving just last week. Ten to 15 dogs are being considered for euthanasia weekly.

In July, LifeLine had to put down more than 100 animals.

“This is a heartbreaking time for us,” Tiki Artist with LifeLine told Atlanta News First.

You can visit LifeLine Animal Project’s website here to learn how to adopt, foster, or donate.

