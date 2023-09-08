3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta mayor unveils new inclusive language guide

The 24-page document provides definitions for terms related to diversity, health, race, the...
The 24-page document provides definitions for terms related to diversity, health, race, the LGBTQ+ community and more.(Mayor's Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday that he has signed a new administrative order introducing an inclusive language guide.

The 24-page document provides definitions for terms related to diversity, health, race, the LGBTQ+ community and more. It also includes a messaging guide with “do’s and don’ts” on how to use different terms.

While the guide is for city officials, Dickens invited the community at large to use it in an introductory letter.

“This is a powerful tool that speaks volumes about our commitment to fostering an environment of belonging, respect, and understanding,” he wrote. “As we continue to grow and evolve, so does our language, and with it, the power to shape perceptions and attitudes.”

The guide will be continually updated, according to the Mayor’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

