Atlanta mother turning grief into action after losing son to shallow water blackout

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Rhonda Milner lost her son Whitner in 2011.

“Grief is so strange… your life goes on but you still have these moments of these deep waves that come out of nowhere… and all of those feelings and emotions come back up to the surface like it was yesterday,” she said.

At 25, Whitner died due to hypoxic blackout or shallow water blackout. The tragedy happened in the family’s pool while Rhonda was out of town.

“He was laying flat but it looked like he had propped himself up under the stairs to try and stay underwater to hold his breath,” Milner said.

Hypoxic blackout happens when someone passes out while underwater and drowns. It can happen in shallow water. It can happen to strong swimmers and beginners. It is silent. The tragedy knows no age.

“Kids grow up playing games, which I did as a child too, never knowing that this is something that was dangerous,” Milner said.

Milner believes Whitner died while practicing for a spearfishing trip.

“It is 100% preventable. Our son did not need to die, he just did not know,” she added.

Milner felt part of her purpose was to start the Underwater Hypoxic Blackout Prevention nonprofit. Families from all over the country reach out and tell their stories. The nonprofit tracks them all.

Most of the families that have reached out to the nonprofit have never heard of underwater blackouts until they lost someone they loved.

The organization also does prevention education in the community. They have partnered with some YMCA’s to add signage to pools warning of the dangers of breath-holding games. They have free signage on their website for anyone to use at pools across the area.

“We just did not want another family to suffer a loss like we had from something that is, again, 100% preventable,” Milner said.

