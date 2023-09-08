3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta native Ben Shelton loses to Novak Djokovic in US Open semifinals

Ben Shelton, of the United States, throws his racket after losing a point to Novak Djokovic, of...
Ben Shelton, of the United States, throws his racket after losing a point to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(Manu Fernandez | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Ny. (Atlanta News First) - It was a valiant effort, but Atlanta native Ben Shelton’s historic run at the US Open has come to an end in the men’s singles semifinals at the hands of Novak Djokovic. Shelton lost 3-6, 2-6, 6-7.

Shelton was unseeded coming into the US Open and turned pro a little more than a year ago. He was the first unseeded semifinalist since Grigor Dimitrov in 2019. Shelton had a long, hard road to the semifinal, beating Pedro Chacin, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, Aslan Karatsev and fellow Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe on his way to the biggest match of his career.

Shelton also played men’s doubles and mixed doubles in addition to the men’s singles tournament. Djokovic only appeared in the men’s singles tournament.

Comparatively, the biggest match of the 20-year-old Shelton’s career was just another Friday for Djokovic. The Serbian is a three-time US Open champion and holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles with 23. Djokovic cruised through the tournament, only dropping sets to fellow countryman Laslo Djere in the third round.

Djokovic beat Alexandre Müller, Bernabé Zapata Miralles, Djere, Borna Gojo and American Taylor Fritz on his way to his 13th US Open semifinals appearance.

Djokovic dominated the match, forcing Shelton to make error after error. The Serbian won multiple games in the first set without so much as giving up a point and won the overwhelming majority of service points. Shelton didn’t go down without a fight; the 20-year-old’s serves topped out at 144 miles per hour.

Shelton had to use his powerful serve and smash and rely on Djokovic to make errors to take games, but Djokovic was a little too consistent for that approach to work. Shelton made 15 unforced errors in the first set, compared to Djokovic’s four.

Shelton forced Djokovic into a tie-breaker in the third round, but Djokovic won the tie-breaker 7-4.

Djokovic will play the winner of the match between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in the final. The final will be held Sunday night.

