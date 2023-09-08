3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Publix where parking garage collapsed to re-open Saturday

Publix said the parking structure was “deemed safe” by engineers and the City of Atlanta.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Publix where a parking garage collapsed after a crane fell into its parking structure Sept. 3 will reopen Saturday, according to store management.

The Publix at Summerhill closed Sept. 3 after the store’s parking deck partially collapsed. According to property owner Branch Properties, someone drove a crane truck into the upper level of the parking deck, causing it to collapse.

Publix said the parking structure was “deemed safe” by engineers and the City of Atlanta, but that the collapsed part of the parking structure will remain closed during repairs.

Branch Properties issued the following statement:

The store first opened in June.

