South Fulton woman pleads for return of stolen French bulldogs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Fulton woman is pleading for the return of her two French bulldogs.

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in her backyard on Butner Road at around 2 a.m. on August 3 over a fence where she keeps the dogs.

The thieves went into her shed where they grabbed the male and female dogs, the homeowner said. The shed is also used as a workspace.

The dog owner, who asked to remain anonymous, says she heard the dogs barking and ran out with her gun, but it was too late. Both dogs are chipped and they are 1 and 2-years-old.

“Both of them are my babies. I love them like they ae my children one of them he needs prescriptions he needs stuff for his heart,” the woman told Atlanta News First.

The thieves also got away with two Apple laptops, an iPhone and a Gucci travel bag, she said.

She said more than $10,000 of personal items were in the shed.

The woman says they took the most-prized possession of it all.

“I can replace all those things but I can’t replace my dogs that were stolen.”

She’s asking the community to help get them back home,

“They are over here just taking people things, obviously they have no goals in life to out be here stealing people’s property. This is like stealing someone’s child,” she said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department of Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.