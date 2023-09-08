Businessman dies months after shooting; family begs police to speed up investigation

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In late January, Cedric Edwards was shot while walking out of his Jonesboro business.

On January 23, businesses surveillance video showed the 49-year-old fall to the ground right by his car. He was critically injured. Edwards’ family believes the shooting was targeted.

“For him to be shot from behind, not being robbed, nobody came out, it was personal, it was a setup,” said Ladora Curry, Edwards’ cousin, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Friday.

Neighboring businesses were just learning of Edwards’ passing.

Tikia Almon worked next door to Edwards for roughly a decade. She described him as extremely personable and selfless.

“My last incident with Cedric, there was a homeless man at the store, he simply wanted a dollar. Cedrick ordered a pizza, gave him the whole pizza, that’s The type of the person Cedric was,” said Almon.

The surveillance video, provided by Edwards’ family, showed a figure walking away from the scene moments after the shooting.

Curry said Edwards was shot in the neck, arm, and hand and lost permanent feeling in his arms and legs. After a long recovery battle, his family reported that Edwards died August 23.

“He was like the mud, the glue to our family,” said Curry.

For Edwards family, the heartache is worsened by the fact that police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

“As far as closure, it won’t be closure until these people get off the streets and we get justice for him,” Curry said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Clayton County Police Department for details into their investigation of this shooting. A spokesperson for the department said they do not have any updates in this case.

Curry said the family feels as though the detectives aren’t adequately investigating Edwards’ death.

“I feel like they failed our family,” said Curry. “Follow up, interview suspects, take it seriously, not like just another black man that’s just murdered.”

Edwards’ family is urging anyone who has information to make a report to the Clayton County Police Department. Those reports can be made anonymously.

Edwards’ funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

