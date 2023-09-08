Cobb County deputies memorialize colleagues killed in line of duty

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Exactly one year after two Cobb County deputies were killed in the line of duty, fellow deputies gathered for the unveiling of a mural memorializing deputies Marshall Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Koleski.

Cobb County sheriff’s office unveils mural of fallen deputies Marshall Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Koleski. I’ll have details at noon on ⁦@ATLNewsFirst⁩ . pic.twitter.com/nTGKebwccf — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) September 8, 2023

“We will always love them. We will always remember them,” Col. Michael A. Williams with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sept. 8, 2022, Ervin Jr. and Koleski were trying to arrest a man at a home between Marietta and Powder Springs. That’s when a different man who lived in the home, Christopher Golden, opened fire, killing both deputies.

“By the time we got there, both my guys were down,” said Lt. Christopher Leger, who was the commander in charge that night.

Leger said he thinks about Ervin and Koleski every day. He even has their names and radio numbers tattooed on his arm.

“This is my way to remember them,” he said.

Golden eventually pleaded guilty and is serving life in prison without parole.

Both deputies were married. Ervin had two daughters.

The mural, now permanently displayed on a wall in the staff dining room at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, was painted by Tivani Brundage, a military veteran.

“That mural, to me, is a way that we will never forget these men, these heroes,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owen said. “As [staff members] come down here for lunch, dinner, or breakfast, they will see that.”

The display also features two special wooden chairs built by Saving a Hero’s Place, a nonprofit organization committed to honoring the memories of law enforcement officers and firefighters who have passed away on duty.

“It’s a constant reminder of their sacrifice,” said Leger, “and it’s a reminder to everyone that comes through our dining area of what they gave.”

Mural of slain Cobb County deputies Marshall Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Koleski, painted by Tivani Brundage (Atlanta News First)

