East Lake Golf Club renovations create stink in surrounding neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jeff Kane loves living in the neighborhood surrounding East Lake Golf Club.

“The neighbors are great,” Kane said. “It’s a very diverse community.”

He’s lived in the same home across the street from the course for 12 years and seen the area bloom.

“You know, the golf course and the PGA Tour has had a great impact on the success of this neighborhood,” Kane said.

But lately, the golf club has some people raising their noses after quickly killing off a large swath of grass after the TOUR Championship concluded in late August, part of what’s expected to be a year-long renovation.

“It was after four or five days that I was like, ‘This is not normal,’” he said.

The smell is pungent, with earthy tones of rotting grass and hints of something mysterious, and that’s what concerns Kane.

“We don’t know,” he said. “We have no information.”

Kane says the grass died days after the TOUR Championship concluded on August 27. He worries about the chemicals used and how they could affect those living nearby.

“People exercise here,” Kane said. “This is an active community.”

A text sent to another concerned neighbor from the club says they used “granules” and no liquid chemicals, although what that means was not immediately apparent. Kane says his emails haven’t been met with a straight answer.

“We’ve not been told anything about chemicals, effects.”

Leaving him wondering why the club, a valued community member, is being such a quiet neighbor.

“We just want to know what they’re doing and what the impact is,” Kane said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.